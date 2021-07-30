OctaFX Celebratrates Ten Years in Business

The year 2021 signposts the tenth anniversary of global broker, OctaFX. There is no denying that this Forex player is already a seasoned veteran and industry leader in many regions and countries including Nigeria, successfully competing with both local and global companies.
Such a milestone in a company’s life is an excellent occasion to look back on its key achievements, so that’s what OctaFX has done, presenting us ten significant results in ten years of operation.
Here is what has been shared with the public:
- 7.5 million Forex trading accounts opened
- 230,000 Trade and Win gifts delivered
- over 520,000 followers on social media
- 43 Forex industry awards received
- over 100 countries with happy OctaFX clients
- 500 million trades executed on the platform since 2011
- more than 40 charity initiatives launched via its Corporate Social Responsibility Strategy
- 5,500,000 clients’ questions answered in person
- 1,300 educational webinars on Finance, Investment, and Forex
- more…
Source: Linda Ikeji