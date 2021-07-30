Unilorin final year student jailed over cybercrime

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has secured the conviction of a final year student of the University of Ilorin, Ajani Samuel, over internet-related offenses, including romance scam.

Ajani, 25, was among the 30 suspected fraudsters arrested on May 4, 2021, around Tanke Area, University Road, Ilorin by operatives of the Commission.

Upon the plea of guilt entered by the defendant, and uncontroverted evidence tendered by the prosecution against him, Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin found Ajani guilty of the two counts preferred against him by the EFCC.

One of the counts reads: “That you, AJANI SAMUEL (ALIAS ROSELINE THENG) sometime between the month of June 2020 and May, 2021 at Ilorin, Kwara State, within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court did knowingly had under your control the sum of $9,348.2 through your Blockchain Wallet linked to your [email protected], the money you knew to…