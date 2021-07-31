Bandits break into Zamfara hospital

The General Hospital at Dansadau, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State was on Friday July 30, invaded by bandits.
Daily Trust reported that a nurse and caregiver were abducted by the bandits who reportedly headed to the outpatient ward during the attack.
An eyewitness said;
“When they couldn’t find anybody there, they starting going from one ward to another. A nurse and a caregiver were abducted. They then moved to staff quarters looking for doctors and nurses but could not find any.
“The armed criminals had earlier attempted to attack Maigoge, a community located six kilometres north of Dansadau town.
“But when they laid siege to the community, the vigilantes otherwise known as Yan Sakai firmly defended the village. The vigilante killed some of the bandits and injured several others.
“They then invaded the hospital to kidnap nurse and doctors that will treat their injured brothers in the forest.
“The staff of the facility are not carrying…
