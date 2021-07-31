I have no joy governing Katsina, we are having sleepless nights over inseurity

Governor Aminu Masari has said that he has no joy governing Katsina state as the increased security in the North West state has been giving him and others sleepless nights.

Speaking during an interview with DW Hausa on Friday July 30, the Governor said the state has been plagued by security matters from sunset to dawn.

According to Masari, no sensible leader who has the feeling of his people at heart will be happy in such situation.

He said;