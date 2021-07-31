I have no joy governing Katsina, we are having sleepless nights over inseurity

Governor Aminu Masari has said that he has no joy governing Katsina state as the increased security in the North West state has been giving him and others sleepless nights.
Speaking during an interview with DW Hausa on Friday July 30, the Governor said the state has been plagued by security matters from sunset to dawn.
According to Masari, no sensible leader who has the feeling of his people at heart will be happy in such situation.
He said;
“In this difficult time and uncertainty, all the issue of governance has been dominated by security matters from sunset to dawn. I receive security reports at any moment through many channels daily.
“Governing in this difficult time I see no joy that people are saying we are enjoying.
“In this kind of situation we are having sleepless nights. You only have a few hours to sleep with your phone beneath your ears and whoever calls you at midnight won’t do that to greet you but to tell you a problem that is…
Source: Linda Ikeji