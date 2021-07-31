Seyi Shay ”Big Girl Dinner” was all about good food and great vibes (photos)

Musician, Actress, and Tv host Seyi Shay @iamseyishay hosted a few lucky female entrepreneurs / young businesswomen to a 3-course dinner last weekend.





This was an opportunity for the ladies to connect, let their hair down whilst also talking about their entrepreneurship experience and various side hustles.

“This was really inspiring, and I’m humbled to meet such phenomenal women. We are strongest when we cheer each other on! Every woman’s success should be an inspiration to the next woman. Thank you to @baileysnigeria for celebrating sisterhood’ she said