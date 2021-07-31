South African filmmaker, Shona Ferguson, dies at 47

Popular South African actor and filmmaker, Shona Ferguson, has died.

The 47-year-old Rockville actor and husband to producer and actress, Connie Ferguson, died at Milpark Hospital today, Friday, July 30, due to Covid-19 related complications.

A statement from his family reads

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Mr. Shona Ferguson. He passed away at noon today (Friday, 30 July 2021). Mr. Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media. We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss and respect their space during this time.”

Ferguson acted in shows such as Kings of Joburg, The Queen and Muvhango among others.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.