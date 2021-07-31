 Two men bag six months imprisonment for giving false info to EFCC operatives (photo)

The Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, today, July 30, 2021 secured the conviction of the duo of Tijjani Haruna and Abdullahi Ahmed to six months imprisonment before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on separate one-count amended charge of giving false information to operatives of the Commission.

The offence is contrary to and punishable under Sections 139 and 139 (a) of the Penal Code Laws of Borno State.

One of the charge reads