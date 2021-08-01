10-year-old girl who was repeatedly raped by her aunt’s husband for three years has died

A 10-year-old girl in Baringo, Kenya, who was allegedly raped by her aunt’s husband for three years, has died.

The standard three pupil succumbed to the injuries at Sunrise Children’s home in Kabarnet in Baringo Central. The suspect, Haron Cherono,60, is on the run.

“The child was brought to our institution two months ago but little did we know her health was in critical condition,” the home’s manager, Titus Barmasa, said on Friday, July 30.

He said the family didn’t provide them with the girl’s medical report, which would have helped them arrange for specialised treatment.

Barmasai said at midnight the girl asked for someone to hold her stomach. She also asked to be given water, mangoes and soda before she collapsed and died on June 24.

Until her death, the girl had a swollen head, face and limbs. She had lost her appetite and couldn’t walk.

She was allegedly defiled numerous times by her aunt’s husband at their home in Baringo North subcounty…