Bola Tinubu is not dead or hospitalized

The Special Adviser on Media to National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Tunde Rahman, has denied media reports claiming his principal is dead or hospitalized abroad.

There were reports online today July 31 claiming the former Lagos state governor is receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment in a hospital abroad.

In a statement released, Rahman dismissed the rumor saying Tinubu is hale and hearty.

The statement reads