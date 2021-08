Popular Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, and her husband, Dr. Dean Justin, are expecting their second child. Korra shared the good news on her Instagram page today July 31.

She showed off her baby bump in a video shs shared, with the caption;

”Shakara don start part 2 Team Baby boy, start firing prayers now o Team baby girl. We are Vhere. Amen”she wrote

Watch the cute video she shared below