”He can be dismissed depending on the gravity of the offence”– Police Commission speaks on Abba Kyari’s indictment in the Hushpuppi fraud case

The Police Service Commission has said it could dismiss Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, if it carries out its investigation and finds him guilty in the $1.1million Hushpuppi internet fraud.

Kyari has been accused of receiving bribe from Instagram celebrity, Ramon Abbas a.k.a Hushpuppi to arrest and jail a member of his online fraud gang identified as Chibuzo Vincent following a dispute that arose from a $1.1m fraudulent operation the carried out. Kyari was also accused of allegedly sending Abbas bank account details to deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment.

He has since denied the allegation. Read here. The Inspector-General of Police has since ordered an internal review of the allegations against Kyari who has been identified as the most decorated police officer.

Reacting to the development, the Commissioner in charge of Media on the board of the Police Service Commission, Austin Braimoh, in an interview with Punch, said the PSC…