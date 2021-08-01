Man arrested for allegedly beating Okada rider to death in Ogun

40 year old Michael Salako has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly beating a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada driver to death at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta.

A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command says the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Dpo Lafenwa divisional headquarters, at about 12 noon, that an Okada rider had been beaten to death at Sanni street, Lafenwa Abeokuta.