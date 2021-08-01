Man arrested for allegedly beating Okada rider to death in Ogun

40 year old Michael Salako has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for allegedly beating a motorcyclist popularly known as Okada driver to death at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta.
A statement released by DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, spokesperson of the state police command says the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the Dpo Lafenwa divisional headquarters, at about 12 noon, that an Okada rider had been beaten to death at Sanni street, Lafenwa Abeokuta.
“Upon the distress call, the Dpo CSP Samuel Aladegoroye, mobilized his men and moved to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.
On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to have known the deceased in their community informed the police that he asked the deceased to take him somewhere with his motorcycle the previous day and the deceased refused.
He stated further that when he saw him on that fateful day, he was trying to question him for his reasons for refusing to take him out…
Source: Linda Ikeji