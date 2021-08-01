Man arrested for allegedly vandalizing, stealing cables in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested one Haruna Muhammed, over alleged vandalisation and stealing of armoured electrical cables.

Spokesperson of the command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said Muhammed is one of the notorious suspects who had been vandalising and stealing electricity cables which connect Mubi and neighbouring villages.

“On the 30/7/2021 the Command’s operatives attached to Mubi South Division, following credible and timely information received from good Samaritan, arrest one of the three notorious suspects for vandalising and stealing high tension electrical armoured cables that connect Maiha,Mubi and neighboring villages,” he stated.

“The suspect, Haruna Muhammed, 29, a resident of Angwan Kara, Mubi South LGA was apprehended in his hideout along Mugulvu behind cemetery while waiting for his accomplices,” he added.

The command said Commissioner of Police, CP Aliyu Adamu Alhaji, who commended the…