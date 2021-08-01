Nigerian man, accomplice arrested in India for duping people in guise of providing jobs, sending gifts

Two men including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in India for duping people in the guise of providing jobs, matrimonials, and sending gift packages.

The accused, Obinna Fidelis Igboanugo, 27, who reside in New Delhi and Anil Kumar Pandey, a 36-year-old businessman, were arrested by the Cybercrime wing of Rachakonda Police.

The cybercrime team worked hard to nab the culprits and finally, by using advanced technologies, the duo were arrested from New Delhi and brought to Hyderabad on transit warrant.

Officials seized Rs.30,000, 65 debit cards, cheque books of 13 banks and 19 swiping machines from the accused while Rs 6.2 lakh (N3.4m) in Igboanugo’s bank accounts was frozen.

The Commissioner of Police, Mahesh Bhagwat said Obinna, who came to India on a visiting visa, learned from his Nigerian friends that he could earn easy money through Facebook by posing as an European with Indian citizens.

“For this, he downloaded pictures of European men…