TwitterBan: We are monitoring closely repression, access to information, media freedom and disregard for rule of law in Nigeria

The Secretary-General of the Commonwealth Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC has said that they closely monitoring certain repressive developments in Nigeria.

This came after an urgent appeal by Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) over Twitter ban in the country.

SERAP had asked the Commonwealth to “apply its charter and hold the Nigerian government to account over the unlawful suspension of Twitter in Nigeria, and the resulting repression of freedom of expression, access to information and media freedom.”

Responding to this, Ms Scotland said;