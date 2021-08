President Buhari’s son, Yusuf and Emir of Bichi’s daughter, Zahra Ado-Bayero, are both set to tie the knot on August 20.

The couple’s prewedding festivities have begun with a special Polo Tournament organised by friends and family.

The event held at the weekend had in attendance the couple, some family members and friends including the newlywed daughter of Bauchi State Governor, Fatima Zahra Bala and her husband.