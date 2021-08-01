Zamfara Police rescue two kidnapped students of FGC Birnin Yauri, Kebbi

Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have rescued two kidnapped students of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi State.

The two victims, a male and a female, were among the dozens of students kidnapped when armed bandits attacked the college last month.

Briefing newsmen on Sunday, August 1, the State Police Commissioner, Husaini Rabiu said the two students were rescued in a bush in Babbar Doka Village of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“On 31st July 2021, Police Tactical Operatives attached to Operation Restore Peace deployed to Dansadau area of Maru LGA for Anti – Banditry and Kidnapping Operations rescued one Maryam Abdulkarim, a 15 year old girl from wushishi LGA of Niger State and Faruk Buhari a 17 year old boy from Wara in Kebbi state at a nearby bush in Babbar Doka village of Dansadau Emirate,” the commissioner stated.

“Investigation revealed that the rescued victims were among the abducted students of Federal…