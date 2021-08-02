Benin Republic to determine Sunday Igboho’s asylum request this week

An asylum request filed in Benin Republic by Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho will reportedly be determined this week.

Punch reported that the bail application for Igboho was deferred by his lawyers because of his medical report and the probable result of his asylum application among others.

Olasupo Ojo, one of Igboho’s lawyers said though there had not been an official statement from Benin Republic government on the asylum request, there is hope that a position will be made known this week.

He said;

“I have not got any official report in relation to that. Yes, we are expecting feedback this week.”

Spokesperson for Ilana Omo Oduduwa, Maxwell Adeleye also disclosed that the organisation is expecting a positive response.

Adeleye told Punch;

“We have submitted an application and we are hoping to get a positive response before the end of the week.”

Ibrahim Salami, one of the Cotonou, Benin…