Former UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock seen packing out of his marital home after video of him kissing his aide went viral

Former UK Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has been pictured packing his belongings and moving out of his family home after his affair with his aide was exposed.

Matt, who resigned in June after CCTV footage of him kissing his aide was released by The Sun, was seen collecting bags and boxes containing his personal belongings.

Hancock was caught cuddling and kissing his aide Coladangelo in his office at the Department of Health on May 6 – prompting his resignation and the end of his 15-year marriage.

Hancock and Coladangelo, who has three children with her husband Oliver Tress, both left their spouses after their illicit liaison was uncovered.

On Thursday, July 29, Hancock, who was not wearing his wedding ring, was pictured collecting his belongings from his marital home in London.

Witnesses say his wife Martha was handing him the belongings during the visit to their home, The Sun reports.

He arrived at 4pm but she did not let him into the…