IGP replaces Abba Kyari with Tunji Disu as head of police intelligence team

DCP Tunji Disu has been appointed as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.
Disu will be replacing Abba Kyari who was suspended following his indictment in an international fraud case by the FBI.
The Force spokesman, Frank Mba announced Disu’s appointment in a statement released on Monday August 2.
It read;
“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc (+), NPM, fdc has today, 2nd August, 2021 approved the posting of DCP Tunji Disu as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT).
“The posting of the officer is on the heels of Management’s decision to fill the leadership gap within the IRT and refocus the Unit for better service delivery.
“The IGP has charged the new Head of the IRT to demonstrate his professional competence in his leadership of the Unit. He also assured citizens that the IRT will remain focused in the discharge of its duties…
Source: Linda Ikeji