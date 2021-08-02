IGP replaces Abba Kyari with Tunji Disu as head of police intelligence team

DCP Tunji Disu has been appointed as the new Head of the Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba.

Disu will be replacing Abba Kyari who was suspended following his indictment in an international fraud case by the FBI.

The Force spokesman, Frank Mba announced Disu’s appointment in a statement released on Monday August 2.

It read;