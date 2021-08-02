Lewis Hamilton fears he’s suffering with long Covid after dizziness on podium

Formula 1 star, Lewis Hamilton has admitted his fears he may be struggling with long Covid after he felt dizzy on the podium at the Hungarian GP on Sunday August 1.

The British racer finished third in a dramatic race in the Hungarian capital.

Five racers were forced to retire on the first corner after a red flag was waved following a mass pileup. Max Verstappen was involved in the crash, and he was able to finish the race.

Hamilton produced one of the best races of his career to move from last place up to third, but struggled to stand on the podium.

“I just gave it absolutely everything right until that last lap. I am so exhausted afterwards. One of the weirdest experiences I’ve had on the podium,” Hamilton said after the race.

“I think [Covid] is lingering there. I remember the effects of when I had it and training has been different ever since then.

“The level of fatigue that you get is different and it’s a real challenge. I’m trying to keep training and preparing as best I…