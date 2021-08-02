Real Madrid defender, Álvaro Odriozola tests positive for COVID-19

Alvaro Odriozola is the latest Real Madrid player to test positive for coronavirus.

The 25-year-old Spanish footballer is the third member of the Madrid squad to contract the illness in the past eight days after Karim Benzema and new signing David Alaba also returned positive tests.

Odriozola played the full 90 minutes of Los Blancos’ 2-1 friendly defeat to Rangers in Glasgow last week but will now self-isolate.

Madrid confirmed the news in a short statement on their official website, though they did not clarify whether the four-cap Spain international was asymptomatic.

“Real Madrid can reveal that our player Odriozola has given a positive result in Covid-19,” Madrid explained in a short statement published on their official website.