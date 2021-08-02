Two TASUED students allegedly die after taking sniper

A female student of Tai Solarin University of Education(TASUED) Ijagun in Ogun State and her male colleague have died after they accidentally took a substance suspected to be sniper at a private hostel in Ijagun town on Sunday, August 1.

The Nation reports that the lady, a 200 level student of the Library and Information Science department, TASUED, had gone to the male student’s room. However, when she did not return to her room, her friends became anxious and decided to check on her at the male’s hostel. It was learnt on getting to the male hostel and entered the room, the worried room mate saw them lifeless.

They were taken to the University’s health centre where the doctor on duty confirmed the female student dead on arrival. The corpse of the lady was deposited at the state – owned hospital, Ijebu – Ode while the unconscious male student was taken to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital(OOUTH), Sagamu.

There are reports that the parents of…