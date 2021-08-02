US women’s soccer team misses out on gold after semifinal loss to Canada

The US Women’s National Team have lost to Canada in the Olympic semifinal, a major upset for the US team ranked number one in the world for female football.

The 1-0 which occurred on Monday, August 2, in Japan, from Jessie Fleming’s penalty ends the US’ bid for the gold medal.

The game was scoreless at the half. The U.S. team’s goalie, Alyssa Naeher, had to come out of the game in the 30th minute after colliding with U.S. defender Julie Ertz.

They were both trying to stop a Canada ball right in front of the U.S. goal. Naeher was down on the turf for at least four minutes as medical staff treated her. She stayed in the game, but only for the next few minutes. Naeher felt pain the next time she kicked the ball and raised her hand up to be substituted. She was replaced by backup goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who played the rest of the game.

In the second half of Monday’s game, U.S. defender Tierna Davidson was called for a foul after video review showed she took down a…