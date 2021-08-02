Woman allegedly turns into goat while in bed with boyfriend, leaves him possessed

A shocking incident occurred at Mayuge village, Navakholo constituency in Kakamega county of Kenya, as a man claimed his girlfriend turned into a goat while in bed.

Joel Namasaka, who reportedly works as a shamba boy in Soi, told K24TV that the lady agreed to be his lover but things changed upon reaching his residential house located inside his boss’ compound.

Namasaka said;

“I met the beautiful lady at Soi market when I was going back to where I work as shamba boy and talked about love. She agreed to be my girlfriend, so I requested her to accompany me to my residence, and she agreed. “Everything was okay until when we entered my bedroom. The lady suddenly turned into a big goat with long horns made of the bottles of soda that we had just drunk.”

The man reportedly fled the scene and has allegedly lost his mind. His father Peter Wawire said;