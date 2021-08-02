You drink and damage your liver then ask us to do fundraising for you

Eucharia Anunobi has warned that drunkards will not make heaven.

The former actress cautioned those who drink excessively about the damage they are doing to themselves.

Speaking on Instagram, she told alcohol lovers that most of them damage their liver from excessive drinking, then when they are sick, they come online asking for freewill donations.

She went on to quote a part of the Bible as she warned that drunkards will not be allowed into the kingdom of God.

Watch the video below.