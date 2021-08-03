Abba Kyari collected N8m from Hushpuppi to detain co-conspirator, Chibuzo, after he threatened to expose their activities

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has alleged that Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas paid $20,600 ( 8 million Naira) to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, to arrest and detain a co-conspirator. Chibuzo Kelly Vincent.

Chibuzo is one of the 6 people the FBI indicted over an elaborate scheme to defraud a Qatari businessperson of more than $1 million, masterminded by celebrity fraudster, Ramon ‘Hushpuppi’ Abbas.

However, Chibuzo reportedly wanted more money from the deal and threatened to expose the fraud if he doesn’t get it, so Hushpuppi allegedly paid Abba Kyari to arrest and detain Chibuzo.

A document issued by the United States District Court for the Central District of California and dated February 12, 2021 said that after Hushpuppi contacted Kyari, the police officer sent an account number for the money to be paid to him.

“Kyari provided the account information for a bank account at a Nigerian bank, Zenith Bank, in the name of a person other than Kyari…