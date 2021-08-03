Adamawa court sentences man to death by hanging for killing wife and stepson

Justice Fatimah Tafida of an Adamawa High court has sentenced a 40-year-old man, Bangos Adamu, to death by hanging for killing his wife, Regina Bangos, and his stepson, Revelation James.

The police had dragged the convict, a farmer before the court for killing his wife by hitting her with an axe and hacking her child with a cutlass.

In his confessional statement, Bangos said that he married his late wife after she was divorced by her former husband and she came to his house with Revelation, who had for her ex husband. He informed the court eachtime they had a misunderstanding, the deceased complained and threatened to return to her former husband. He said his seven-year-old stepson would also support his mum anytime she threatened to leave his house.

He told the court that on Jun 15 this year, he was at home when she asked him to buy bread for breakfast instead of grains, He said his insistence on grains led to an argument as his deceased wife started grumbling and…