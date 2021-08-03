DaBaby issues second apology after being dropped from Governors Ball Lineup over Homophobic rant

American rapper, DaBaby has issued a new apology after the news broke that he’d been dropped from the 2021 Governors Ball lineup amidst the growing controversy over his recent homophobic rant.

His exclusion from the festival was due to the comments he had made about the HIV community and homophobic statement he had said on stage during a recent concert.

DaBaby has been heavily criticized for the remarks he made last weekend at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival, in which he insulted gay people, slandered women, and demonized those suffering from HIV and AIDS.

“You didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die [in] two, three weeks, put your cellphone light in the air,” he said during his performance. “Ladies, if your pussy smell like water, put a cell phone light in the air. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking n**** dick in the parking lot, put your cell phone lights in the air.”

In response to the…