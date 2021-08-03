Globus Education Systems presents fully funded, partial scholarships in Australian, Malaysian and Indian universities

Leading international universities admissions firm, Globus Education Systems has announced a range of admissions with fully-funded and partial scholarships into various tertiary institutions in Australia, Malaysia and India for Bachelors, Masters and Ph.D. degree programs.

The Australian university scholarships are fully-funded by the Australian government for first class Bachelor’s degree holders who seek to pursue Master’s degree and first class Master’s degree holders who seek to pursue Ph.D. programs in all courses in 12 participating universities in Australia.

Partial Scholarship are also available in Malaysia for Diploma, Bachelors, Masters and PHD programs with 10,000 available slots in all courses. The India universities offer full scholarship on tuition and 70% on accommodation for all courses in Bachelor’s, Master’s and Ph.D….