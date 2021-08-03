Husband arrested for repeatedly assaulting his wife and leaving her with a bleeding eye in latest attack

A man has been arrested for repeatedly assaulting his wife.

34-year-old Timothy Shikaan, who is from Benue State but lives at Temple Clinic Asaba, Delta State, is accused of beating up Mrs Shikaan at their home.

The repeated assault was reported to human rights activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who is the DG of Behind Bars Human Rights Foundation, and a visit was made to the husband.

At the home, the woman was found with welts on her back and arms and she was bleeding from the eye.

The husband was handed over to A Divisional Police Station, Asaba, and is currently in detention.

Below is a video of the arrest.