“I don’t understand how nobody was shot,”- Haitian President’s widow questions how 30-50 bodyguards weren’t shot/killed, as she recounts assassination attempt

Martine Moïse, first lady of Haiti, has for the first time spoken in depth about the assassination attempt on her late husband, Jovenel Moïse.

The killing of President Jovenel Moïse by assassins on July 7 rocked Haiti. During the attack, he was shot multiple times while his wife was also shot but survived the assassination attempt even though she might not be able to use her right arm again.

Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 63, a doctor with ties to Florida has been arrested. He is described as someone who played a central role in the death of the president.



Two Americans are among at least 20 people who have been detained thus far. The suspects include retired Colombian commandos, a former judge, a security equipment salesman, a mortgage and insurance broker in Florida, and two commanders of the president’s security team.

Several of the people under investigation met in the months prior to the killing to discuss rebuilding the country once the president was out of…