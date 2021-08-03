 Juventus and Italy captain, Giorgio Chiellini signs new two-year deal with club, extending his career at club to 18 years

Giorgio Chiellini has extended his career at Juventus to 18 years after signing a new two year deal with the Turin club.

Chiellini’s new contract, which runs until the summer of 2023, will see him play beyond his 38th birthday. He joined Juventus in 2005 having previously played for Fiorentina and Livorno

He is 36 years old.

Before signing the new deal, Chiellini led Italy to EURO 2020 glory in July. As of July 1, he was out of contract

“He forms a big part of Juve’s history, yet also the present and the future,” the club said in a statement.

“Giorgio Chiellini embodies everything that Juventus stands for, and it is through his commitment and excellent displays over the course of the last 16 years that has earned him a contract renewal,” the club added.

“There is an overlap in Giorgio’s DNA and that of Juve’s.”

Chiellini has won 14 major trophies in 16 years with Juve, including nine consecutive Italian league titles between 2011-12 and 2019-20.

