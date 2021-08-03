Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, loses dad

The father of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, Dr. Emmanuel Adesanya Abiodun, has died.

A statement released by the governor said his father passed on today Monday August 2 after a brief illness. He was aged 89.

The late Pa Abiodun, a devout Christian, is survived by his wife, Mrs Victoria Abiodun, many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

An educationist by profession, tthe deceased worked as a school teacher for many years across the old Western State and was fondly called “Baba Teacher” due to his dedication to duty imparting knowledge and inculcating the right values in his students.

The statement further adds that funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.