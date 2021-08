The Warri Kingdom will host the world on the 21st of August 2021 when it will celebrate the coronation of a new Olu of Warri. Omoba Prince Tsola Emiko will be crowned the 21st Olu of the Warri Kingdom and a royal song has been released to commemorate the event. https://youtu.be/38vHAM521rkThe post Olu of Warri Official Coronation Video Released appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji