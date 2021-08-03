PDP Youth leader handed one year jail sentence for insulting President Buhari and SGF Boss Mustapha

Ikamu Hamidu Kato, an Adamawa state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth Leader has been handed a one year jail sentence for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha.

In a viral video he shared on social media on 10th of July, 2021, Kato described President Muhammadu Buhari and Boss Mustapha as “useless human beings” and he specifically called the SGF a “Bastard and a Dog”.

The PDP youth leader in Hong council area was handed the jail sentence after being arraigned before a Chief Magistrate Court on Monday August 2, by the Department of State Security.

The prosecution which provided two witnesses, a DSS operative Zayyanu Adamu and Husseini Nakura, chairman of Adamawa State Concern Citizen, also tendered confessional statement of Kato and a USB drive as exhibit.

Kato who pleaded guilty, was sentenced to one year in prison for insulting President Buhari and another one year for…