Soldier allegedly stabs tailor in Ibadan for ‘disrespecting him’

A soldier attached to the Letmauck Barracks, Audu Abubakar, has allegedly stabbed a tailor in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, for allegedly disrespecting him.

It was gathered that the incident happened when the tailor identified as Ali Abubakar visited a friend, Saheed, in Sabo area of Ibadan on Thursday, July 29.

His friend was not around so he waited for him in his shop. The soldier’s colleague was also waiting for Saheed.

According to Punch, when Audu later came to the shop, he inquired about the whereabouts of Saheed.

Ali said that he did not answer Audu because he thought he was talking to his colleague, who was also inside the shop.

However, the failure of Ali to answer infuriated Audu and led to an altercation between the two of them.

“I went to the shop to see my childhood friend, but he went to the mosque to pray, so I waited for him. I met a soldier in the shop, sat and started fiddling with my phone,” Ali narrated.

“A few minutes later, Audu…