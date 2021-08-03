State Govt suspends principal and housemaster; to prosecute abusers with Child Right Laws

The Edo State Government has suspended the principal and a housemaster of the Edo College, Benin City, over an abuse video which went viral on Monday.

In the distubing video, some senior students of the college were seen mercilessly brutalizing and humuliating their classmates, with one of them stripped naked.

Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, in a statement on Tuesday, August 3, said the abusers will be prosecuted with Child Rights Law.

“The Edo State Government has watched with disdain the disturbing viral social media video of abuse by students of Edo College, Benin City, the Edo State capital,” the statement read.

The State Ministry of Education on enquiry discovered that the incident took place at the college premises and involved Senior Secondary School (SSS) students of Akenzua Hall of residence, who are writing their National Examinations Council (NECO) final examination.

The disturbing video exposed the incompetence of the…