19 more Boko Haram fighters surrender to troops in Borno





19 Boko Haram fighters have surrendered to Nigerian army in Bama, Borno state.

This is coming barely 3 days after 28 insurgents surrendered in the area. Army spokesperson, Onyema Nwachukwu said the Boko Haram fighters who surrendered were those who hitherto hibernated around the fringes of Sambisa forest, their stronghold.

He attributed it to ongoing offensives carried out by troops in the area. The statement read;

“In continuation of the ongoing intensive clearance operations across the theatre of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), more Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and elements of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and their families, who have hitherto hibernated around the fringes of Sambisa forest have yielded to troops’ heavy artillery and air bombardments and surrendered to troops at Forward Operational Base (FOB) Banki Junction/BOCOBS in Bama, Borno State on 2 August 2021. “The terrorists who also surrendered several assorted weapons and incendiaries, comprised…





Source: Linda Ikeji