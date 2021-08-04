23 killed, 260 people infected in Sokoto stomach flu outbreak

23 people have died as a result of the outbreak of gastroenteritis, also known as stomach flu, in some communities in Sokoto State.

Commissioner for Health in the state, Mohammed Iname confirmed the deaths on Tuesday August 3.

260 people in 13 out of the 23 local government areas of the state have been infected with the disease.

Some of the affected local government areas are Dange/Shuni, Kebne, Gwadabawa, Tangaza, Isa, Bodinga, Wamakko, and Silame. Gwadabawa Local Government Area recorded the highest infection rate with over 47 confirmed cases.

Iname who asked residents to be very careful during this period as the disease is highly contagious and easily transmitted from person to person through casual contact, called for limitation in rate of visitation to affected areas as this has been discovered to be a major source of transmission.

Medical practitioners and other health workers were also warned to stop treating infected persons at home as the state…