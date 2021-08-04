Blac Chyna accused of being transphobic after trying to expose ex-boyfriend Tyga’s sexual preference

Blac Chyna has been accused of being transphobic after she went on Twitter to disclose details about the alleged sexual preferences of former boyfriend Tyga.

Blac Chyna, who shares a son with Tyga, tweeted: “Tyga loves Trans, me 2.”

In another tweet, she asked Tyga to “Tell the truth.”

However, Twitter users called out Chyna and accused her of being transphobic. Others added that who Tyga likes is none of her business.

This is not the first time Tyga’s alleged sexual preferences have been publicized. In 2015, details emerged about the rapper allegedly sending naked pictures to a trans model named Mia Isabella.

After the incident, Isabella released a statement about transgender discriminations, saying, “It’s very sad that the idea of a man loving a trans person has to be considered a scandal when all people are equal.”