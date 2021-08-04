Gunmen abduct children after breaking into homes in Niger State





Gunmen raided Kwankwashe, Niger State, in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 4, and abducted residents, including children. The victims were taken from 3 houses and a hotel within Unguwar Fulani area of the metropolitan town, a witness told DailyTrust. A resident, Faith Lucky, whose two children – a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy – were taken, said she became aware of the presence of the bandits when they started hitting her house gate. She said it took them about 20 minutes to pull down the gate. She narrated: "I woke up my children immediately and made an attempt to glance toward them through my window. But within a few minutes they rushed towards there and broke part of the window’s burglary. "They flashed light, and pointed a gun towards me, directing that I should open the room’s door." She said the kidnappers forced them to surrender their phones and money, before leaving with the two children. Another woman said the gunmen arrived her compound around 1 am, and that…







Source: Linda Ikeji