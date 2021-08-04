I appeal to bandits and whoever talks to them, please leave our schools alone

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba has appealed to bandits to cease abduction of school kids in the Northern region of the country.
Nwajiuba made the appeal while appearing on a Channels Television programme. When asked to comment on the release of three abducted students of the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State, the Minister said;
“I’m elated; this is the kind of news is what I want to be hearing everyday that they should please return our children to us. I am so happy for these children and their parents but I appeal, like I have been appealing.
” I was in Katsina to plead with the air service men who are flying that area to please. I encourage our military, they are doing tremendous job of following up these kidnappers and these bandits but I appeal to the bandits and whoever talks to them, please leave our schools alone.
“We already have many issues from Kagara to Jangebe to all the places, they have just been disrupting school…
Source: Linda Ikeji