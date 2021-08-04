Nigerian national arrested in India for allegedly duping people on social media with promise of sending expensive gifts

A Nigerian man has been arrested by police in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh for allegedly defrauding several people after befriending them on social media platforms.

The 32-year-old accused identified as Okuwarima Moses, was arrested from Noida, on Monday, August 2.

Sub-inspector Santosh Pandey from Nawabganj police station said two mobile phones, a laptop and passport were recovered from him.

With the arrest of the Nigerian national, the police claimed to have busted a gang which allegedly cheated people of their money on the pretext of customs duty on expensive gifts from overseas.

Police said the accused operated by making friends on social media, and promising to send them expensive gifts.

Later, another gang member, posing as a customs officer, would call up the unsuspecting victims, asking them to pay customs duty on the gifts being sent to them.

After collecting the money, the accused would block the phone numbers of the victims and go untraceable, police…