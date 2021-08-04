Nigerian Shotput finalist, Chuckwuebuka Enekwechi, films himself washing the only Jersey given to him for the competition ahead of the finale (video)

Nigerian Athlete, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi has shared a footage of him washing his jersey at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, revealing that only one jersey was given to him to wear through out the competition.

Enekwechi further exposing the harsh conditions Nigerian athletes have been facing at the tournament.

Despite leading Nigeria to the last round of the shotput event at the Olympics, where he stands a chance to win a Gold medal this Thursday, August 5, Enekwechi disclosed in a TikTok video shared on his Instagram page that he only has one jersey and has to wash it at night in preparation for the next game.

Other prominent athletes including sprint star, Blessing Okagbare and Basketball giant, Chimezie Metu have also spoken out about the problems Nigerian athletes face during the Olympics.

Watch the video below.