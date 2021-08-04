Nigeria’s medalists Ese Brume, Oborududu get $17,500 reward from FG

The Federal Government of Nigeria has rewarded Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume with the sum of $10,000 and $7500 respectively for their outstanding performance at the ongoing Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ese Brume, 25, won Nigeria’s first medal in the tournament after finishing third in the long jump event to claim the bronze medal for Team Nigeria.

She made history as the first Nigerian to win a medal in any track and field event since 2008 when Blessing Okagbare and the women’s 4x100m relay team won silver medals each.

Blessing, 32, won Nigeria’s second medal after finishing second in the 68kg women’s freestyle wrestling to claim the silver medal. She made history by becoming the first Nigerian wrestler to win an Olympic medal.