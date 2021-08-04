Suspected herdsmen allegedly attack pastor in Rivers, attempt to behead him

Suspected Fulani herdsmen have allegedly attacked one pastor Daniel Destiny at Akpajo community in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers state.

It was gathered that the cleric with a new generation church was attacked by the suspected herdsmen at Akpajo junction on Monday evening, August 2.

Media Assistant to the SA to Governor Wike on SDGs, Allwell Ene, who confirmed the incident said the vicim is recuperating in a hospital.

The reason for the attack cannot be immediately confirmed but sources said the incident has been reported to the police.



