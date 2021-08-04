The Next Titan is back for Season 8 with N15M Grand Prize, and with up to N3M funding each for Top 1000 contestants from auditions

The Search for the Game Changers begins! And this could be your own opportunity as Number One Entrepreneurial Reality TV Show, THE NEXT TITAN NIGERIA is back for Season 8, tagged –The Uncaged.

The Season 8 is scouting for tenacious entrepreneurs, the bravehearts, and the masterminds with unbeatable business ideas and the skills, the drive, and the will to transcend all barriers and limitations.

The new season of the 10-week business reality show is a special and irresistible edition coming with a bang, as the Winner will walk away with a Cash Prize of N15 Million Naira, while the Top 1000 Contestants from Audition Stages will qualify for a funding of up to N3million Naira each courtesy, NYIF

Auditions will be held in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Kano, Ibadan, Enugu and Online for entrepreneurs (21 -35 years old).

The Season 8 is in partnership with NYIF and FMYSD, and brought to you by Headline Sponsor, Heritage Bank Plc in association with Msport, Sifax Group, Haven Homes and…