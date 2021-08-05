10 out of 34 LGs in Katsina are under persistent bandit attack

Governor Bello Masari has disclosed that 10 out of the 34 Local Government Areas in Katsina state are under severe daily attack by bandits.

While receiving the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, at the Government House, Katsina on Thursday August 5, the Governor said these bandits kill, rape, injure the people, burn houses and rustle cattle.

Expressing unhappiness over the situation, Masari added that the military and other security agencies need logistics support and manpower to tackle banditry and other insecurity challenges confronting the nation, adding that the world has gone into the era of technology, as “with technology you can fight your war with minimum number of personnel”.

He said;