Actor Sylvester Madu reflects on the time he borrowed money to buy a Blackberry passport phone so he can ‘belong’





Actor Sylvester Madu has recounted how he borrowed money to buy a Blackberry passport phone when it was released so he could ”belong”.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, Madu wrote on how time eventually places value on everything humans have. He remembered when the Blackberry passport was released and how everyone thought it was the best phone yet. According to him, many marriages and relationships were destroyed because of that particular phone.

He said he went as far as borrowing money to purchase the phone so he too could belong to the class of people using the wonder gadget. He said the phone he went all out to get is now lying useless in his wardrobe. He wrote;

”I Love time. You know why? Because time places a value on everything you have or do, whether it is good or bad, right or wrong. Let me begin with the Almighty…. BLACKBERRY PASSPORT…. You and I thought it was the best of phones, such that no other can be better. Lots of relationships and even marriages broke…





Source: Linda Ikeji